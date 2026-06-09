As monsoon rains continue to lash Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for 11 districts for Tuesday. Three districts have been placed under red alert, two under orange alert, and six under yellow alert amid forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, where extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm is likely to occur.

Meanwhile, Wayanad and Malappuram have been placed under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of isolated but very heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Rainfall activity is expected to ease on Wednesday, with alerts being withdrawn from Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

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However, yellow alerts will remain in force in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. These districts will continue to remain under yellow alert on Thursday as well.

On Friday, the yellow alert will be extended to three more districts. Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad will join Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on the alert list.

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In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Kerala until Friday. Wind and fishermen warnings will remain in effect until Wednesday.

According to the IMD, the heavy rainfall could reduce visibility and cause waterlogging, resulting in traffic disruptions and congestion. Strong winds and heavy rain may also uproot trees, affecting road traffic and increasing commute times.

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The weather conditions could also damage vulnerable structures and trigger flash floods, landslides, landslips and mudslides in susceptible areas.

Holiday for educational institutions

The adverse weather conditions have prompted the district collectors of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod to declare a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, professional colleges, madrasas, tuition centres and anganwadis, on Tuesday.

However, university and PSC examinations scheduled for Tuesday will be held as planned. The holiday will not apply to residential schools.