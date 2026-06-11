Narada Jayanthi celebration in Kollam; Torchlight procession in Kottayam ahead of football matches; Book discussion 'Kallachi' in Kochi; Mural painting exhibition by Nipuna Shreedharan in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Kollam

Near Ashrama Holy Family Church: World Cup Football campaign organised by Ashrama Morning Football Club. Minister Bindukrishna at 7:00 am.

World Cup Football campaign organised by Ashrama Morning Football Club. Minister Bindukrishna at 7:00 am. Kollam Press Club Hall: Narada Jayanthi celebration and Unichakkam Veettil K G Shankar Memorial Media Award presentation organised by Kollam Vishwasa Samvada Kendra at 5:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam Valiya Pally: 99th Shraddaperunnal of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Morning Prayer - 7:15 am, Holy Communion at 3:00 pm. Knanaya Community Archbishop Kuriakose Mar Severios - 8:00 am, Audio release of Intercessory Prayer for Geevarghese Mar Severios, blessed offering, procession, blessing - 10:00 am.

99th Shraddaperunnal of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Morning Prayer - 7:15 am, Holy Communion at 3:00 pm. Knanaya Community Archbishop Kuriakose Mar Severios - 8:00 am, Audio release of Intercessory Prayer for Geevarghese Mar Severios, blessed offering, procession, blessing - 10:00 am. MD Seminary Higher Secondary School Grounds: Torchlight procession ahead of football matches organised by the school - 10:00 am.

Torchlight procession ahead of football matches organised by the school - 10:00 am. Thirunakkara Maithanam: NGO Union State Conference. Inauguration of the General Conference by Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan - 4:30 pm.

NGO Union State Conference. Inauguration of the General Conference by Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan - 4:30 pm. Near Kanjikuzhy Plantation Corporation, Deliverance Church: Fasting Prayer, Deliverance Service by Pastor Shajan George - 10:00 am.

Kochi

Punnarunni St. Rita's School : 'Football is the Addiction' Corporation Campaign inauguration by Mayor V K Minimol - 9:00 am.

: 'Football is the Addiction' Corporation Campaign inauguration by Mayor V K Minimol - 9:00 am. Ernakulam Guest House: State Police Complaints Authority inquiry - 11:00 am.

State Police Complaints Authority inquiry - 11:00 am. MG Road KKHRA Bhavan: Inauguration of Hotel and Restaurant Association's anti-drug campaign and cleanliness monitoring squad - 4:00 pm.

Inauguration of Hotel and Restaurant Association's anti-drug campaign and cleanliness monitoring squad - 4:00 pm. Prabodhavan: Discussion of T D Ramakrishnan's novel 'Korappappanu Sthuthiyakatte' by Dr C K Deepa - 4:30 pm.

Discussion of T D Ramakrishnan's novel 'Korappappanu Sthuthiyakatte' by Dr C K Deepa - 4:30 pm. Changampuzha Edappally Cultural Centre: Book discussion 'Kallachi' - 6:00 pm.

Book discussion 'Kallachi' - 6:00 pm. Vaduthala St. Anthony's Church: Digital drama 'Eliyav' as part of the festival - 7:30 pm.

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Kozhikode