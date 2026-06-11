Key events in Kerala today: Award presentation, World Cup football campaign, painting exhibition on June 11
-
Kerala is hosting a variety of events across different districts on Thursday, June 11, 2026, including religious celebrations, cultural programmes, and public campaigns.
-
-
Key events include the Narada Jayanthi celebration and media award presentation in Kollam, a torchlight procession ahead of football matches in Kottayam, and a book discussion for 'Kallachi' in Kochi.
-
-
Kozhikode will feature a mural painting exhibition by Nipuna Shreedharan, alongside other events like a free yoga training session and the formation of a reception committee for an Independence Day singing program.
Mail This Article
Narada Jayanthi celebration in Kollam; Torchlight procession in Kottayam ahead of football matches; Book discussion 'Kallachi' in Kochi; Mural painting exhibition by Nipuna Shreedharan in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
Kollam
- Near Ashrama Holy Family Church: World Cup Football campaign organised by Ashrama Morning Football Club. Minister Bindukrishna at 7:00 am.
- Kollam Press Club Hall: Narada Jayanthi celebration and Unichakkam Veettil K G Shankar Memorial Media Award presentation organised by Kollam Vishwasa Samvada Kendra at 5:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Valiya Pally: 99th Shraddaperunnal of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Morning Prayer - 7:15 am, Holy Communion at 3:00 pm. Knanaya Community Archbishop Kuriakose Mar Severios - 8:00 am, Audio release of Intercessory Prayer for Geevarghese Mar Severios, blessed offering, procession, blessing - 10:00 am.
- MD Seminary Higher Secondary School Grounds: Torchlight procession ahead of football matches organised by the school - 10:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Maithanam: NGO Union State Conference. Inauguration of the General Conference by Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan - 4:30 pm.
- Near Kanjikuzhy Plantation Corporation, Deliverance Church: Fasting Prayer, Deliverance Service by Pastor Shajan George - 10:00 am.
Kochi
- Punnarunni St. Rita's School: 'Football is the Addiction' Corporation Campaign inauguration by Mayor V K Minimol - 9:00 am.
- Ernakulam Guest House: State Police Complaints Authority inquiry - 11:00 am.
- MG Road KKHRA Bhavan: Inauguration of Hotel and Restaurant Association's anti-drug campaign and cleanliness monitoring squad - 4:00 pm.
- Prabodhavan: Discussion of T D Ramakrishnan's novel 'Korappappanu Sthuthiyakatte' by Dr C K Deepa - 4:30 pm.
- Changampuzha Edappally Cultural Centre: Book discussion 'Kallachi' - 6:00 pm.
- Vaduthala St. Anthony's Church: Digital drama 'Eliyav' as part of the festival - 7:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Aazhchavattam Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga training organised by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre at 6:15 am.
- Town Hall: Formation of the reception committee for the Independence Day program 'Kerala Paadunu Desathinayee' with 10,000 singers in the city on August 15, inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan at 10:00 am.
- Sarovaram Trade Centre: South India Retail Expo organised by Connecting Brand to Retailers at 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural painting exhibition by Nipuna Shreedharan - 11:00 am.
- Meenchantha Arts College: Commemoration of Chelvoor Venu and film screening organised by Ashwin Film Society at 1:30 pm.
- Meenchantha Sreeramakrishna Prayer Hall: Vachanamrutham Class organised by Swadhyay Sangam at 5:00 pm.