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Narada Jayanthi celebration in Kollam; Torchlight procession in Kottayam ahead of football matches; Book discussion 'Kallachi' in Kochi; Mural painting exhibition by Nipuna Shreedharan in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Kollam

  • Near Ashrama Holy Family Church: World Cup Football campaign organised by Ashrama Morning Football Club. Minister Bindukrishna at 7:00 am.
  • Kollam Press Club Hall: Narada Jayanthi celebration and Unichakkam Veettil K G Shankar Memorial Media Award presentation organised by Kollam Vishwasa Samvada Kendra at 5:00 pm.

Kottayam

  • Kottayam Valiya Pally: 99th Shraddaperunnal of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Morning Prayer - 7:15 am, Holy Communion at 3:00 pm. Knanaya Community Archbishop Kuriakose Mar Severios - 8:00 am, Audio release of Intercessory Prayer for Geevarghese Mar Severios, blessed offering, procession, blessing - 10:00 am.
  • MD Seminary Higher Secondary School Grounds: Torchlight procession ahead of football matches organised by the school - 10:00 am.
  • Thirunakkara Maithanam: NGO Union State Conference. Inauguration of the General Conference by Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan - 4:30 pm.
  • Near Kanjikuzhy Plantation Corporation, Deliverance Church: Fasting Prayer, Deliverance Service by Pastor Shajan George - 10:00 am.

Kochi

  • Punnarunni St. Rita's School: 'Football is the Addiction' Corporation Campaign inauguration by Mayor V K Minimol - 9:00 am.
  • Ernakulam Guest House: State Police Complaints Authority inquiry - 11:00 am.
  • MG Road KKHRA Bhavan: Inauguration of Hotel and Restaurant Association's anti-drug campaign and cleanliness monitoring squad - 4:00 pm.
  • Prabodhavan: Discussion of T D Ramakrishnan's novel 'Korappappanu Sthuthiyakatte' by Dr C K Deepa - 4:30 pm.
  • Changampuzha Edappally Cultural Centre: Book discussion 'Kallachi' - 6:00 pm.
  • Vaduthala St. Anthony's Church: Digital drama 'Eliyav' as part of the festival - 7:30 pm.
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Kozhikode

  • Aazhchavattam Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga training organised by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre at 6:15 am.
  • Town Hall: Formation of the reception committee for the Independence Day program 'Kerala Paadunu Desathinayee' with 10,000 singers in the city on August 15, inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan at 10:00 am.
  • Sarovaram Trade Centre: South India Retail Expo organised by Connecting Brand to Retailers at 10:30 am.
  • Academy Art Gallery: Mural painting exhibition by Nipuna Shreedharan - 11:00 am.
  • Meenchantha Arts College: Commemoration of Chelvoor Venu and film screening organised by Ashwin Film Society at 1:30 pm.
  • Meenchantha Sreeramakrishna Prayer Hall: Vachanamrutham Class organised by Swadhyay Sangam at 5:00 pm.

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