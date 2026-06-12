Kozhikode: Health authorities have intensified efforts to identify and monitor individuals who may have got exposed to the 43-year-old Nipah patient from Ramanattukara Municipality, following the publication of his detailed route map. Surveillance activities are also on by dividing contacts into clusters and closely tracking their health status.

The Nipah infection was confirmed in a resident of Ward 5 of Ramanattukara Municipality. As part of containment and surveillance measures, the area has been divided into clusters of 50 houses each, with Junior Health Inspectors (JHIs) assigned to monitor people who fall within the contact list. Additional Medical Officers from the National Health Mission (NHM) have also been deployed in the area to strengthen monitoring activities.

According to health officials, the patient remained at his residence near the Adivaram of Farook College on May 30 and June 1. On June 2, he travelled by a private car to Red Crescent Hospital at Feroke Chungam, where he visited the waiting area, underwent laboratory tests and received treatment in the day-care ward before returning home.

Between June 3 and June 6, the patient travelled daily in his own vehicle to the Farook College Post Office between 9.15 am. and 10.30 am. On June 7, he travelled by autorickshaw to Red Crescent Hospital, where he was admitted through the casualty department and later shifted to a private room.

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The following day, June 8, he was discharged from Red Crescent Hospital and was taken to the Emergency Department of Aster MIMS Hospital. On June 9, he remained in a ward at Aster MIMS, underwent ultrasonography (USG) and MRI scans, and was later shifted to an isolation ward. On June 10, he was admitted to the Isolation Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Health authorities have already identified 77 contacts linked to the patient, including 58 healthcare workers and 14 relatives. Nine family members have already been placed under home quarantine. The Health Department has also directed the procurement of additional medicines as a precautionary measure.

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No containment zone has been declared in the patient's residential area so far. Kozhikode District Collector Madhavikutty stated that a containment zone would be imposed only if symptoms emerge among individuals on the contact list. At present, none of the identified contacts has developed symptoms. Teams led by Junior Health Inspectors are contacting every individual on the contact list daily to verify whether they have developed symptoms associated with Nipah infection.

The Farook College Post Office, where the patient was employed, is scheduled to reopen on Friday. Three postal assistants will be deployed for duty, while postal delivery services will remain temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.

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Meanwhile, the patient's condition continues to remain critical. Authorities at Kozhikode Medical College are considering administering antibody therapy as part of the treatment protocol.