Kozhikode: No new Nipah virus infection cases have been reported in Kozhikode district. However, three individuals currently under quarantine have been admitted to the hospital for observation, and their samples have been sent for laboratory testing.

According to health authorities the patient who remains under treatment after testing positive for Nipah has been administered the first dose of monoclonal antibody therapy in accordance with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and the recommendation of the medical board.

Meanwhile health authorities have added 10 more people to the contact-tracing list, bringing the total number of identified contacts to 87. Among them, four individuals are classified as being at the highest risk, 16 as high risk, and 67 as low risk.

Officials said all individuals on the contact list are being monitored closely, with the district control room contacting them twice daily to collect health updates.

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As part of containment measures, health workers conducted a door-to-door survey in 286 households located in Ward 5 of Ramanattukara Municipality, where the Nipah case was reported. During the survey, 12 people with fever were identified on Saturday. However, none of them developed symptoms associated with Nipah virus infection, informed health officials.

The Rapid Response Team (RRT) convened a meeting again in Ramanattukara on Thursday to review ongoing containment and surveillance activities. Meanwhile, a team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is scheduled to visit the district on Saturday to assess the situation and support public health efforts.