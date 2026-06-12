Mangaluru: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited the renowned Kollur Mookambika Temple on Thursday and offered a silver sword to Goddess Mookambika as a symbol of victory and a prayer for protection.

Vijay arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from Delhi after attending the NITI Aayog meeting. From the airport, he travelled by road to the temple town of Kollur.

Temple chief priest Ramachandra Adiga welcomed the chief minister with Purna Kumbha, the traditional ceremonial reception accorded to dignitaries, including chief ministers.

With the visit, Vijay became only the third Tamil Nadu chief minister to offer prayers at the Mookambika Temple. Former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had previously visited the shrine.

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During the visit, Vijay offered a silver sword to the presiding deity and requested that it be placed before the goddess daily. He also took part in Sankalpa rituals, tied a sacred thread and broke a coconut as part of the offerings.

The chief minister spent about 20 minutes at the temple participating in prayers and rituals. After completing the visit, he greeted devotees gathered outside the temple premises before leaving with his official convoy. Vijay was seen driving his official vehicle himself as he departed from the temple.

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He took a chartered flight from Mangaluru to Chennai.