Cultural meeting in Thiruvananthapuram; meeting of senior citizen's welfare association in Kottayam; football History - lecture by A N Raveendradas in Kochi; M Mukundan releasing the book 'Arjun Ente Makan' by Sheela Kuruvachalil in Kozhikode and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium: Public meeting as part of the State Conference of the Transport Pensioners' Welfare Association. Minister C P John 10:00 am.

Public meeting as part of the State Conference of the Transport Pensioners' Welfare Association. Minister C P John 10:00 am. Thycaud Police Training College Campus: Get-together for newcomers and felicitation of talented individuals by the Kerala Police Pensioners' Association 10:00 am.

Get-together for newcomers and felicitation of talented individuals by the Kerala Police Pensioners' Association 10:00 am. Thycaud PWD Rest House: Meeting of Hindu community organization representatives led by the Hindu Community Friendship Forum 10:00 am.

Meeting of Hindu community organization representatives led by the Hindu Community Friendship Forum 10:00 am. Thycaud P N Panicker Hall: Weekly gathering of the P N Panicker Foundation, discussing war and peace in weekly thoughts 4:30 pm.

Weekly gathering of the P N Panicker Foundation, discussing war and peace in weekly thoughts 4:30 pm. Statue Padma Cafe Auditorium: Akshara Shloka Sadass 3:00 pm.

Akshara Shloka Sadass 3:00 pm. Press Club TNG Hall: IJT Voice Acting Seminar 10:00 am.

IJT Voice Acting Seminar 10:00 am. Press Club SS Ram Hall: Inauguration of Karunya George Ashan Memorial Logo 10:00 am.

Inauguration of Karunya George Ashan Memorial Logo 10:00 am. Pattam Mundassery Hall: Free Medical Camp 9:30 am.

Free Medical Camp 9:30 am. Pujappura Unni Nagar Residents Association: Annual celebration of Purra Elders Forum 4:00 pm.

Annual celebration of Purra Elders Forum 4:00 pm. Kazhakootam Arjuna Auditorium: Concluding ceremony of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Arjuna Society of Classical Arts. Inauguration of cultural meeting by V Muraleedharan MLA 5:00 pm, Kathakali Agneyam 6:30 pm.

Kollam

Anchal St. John's School Auditorium: Merit Evening by Oommen Chandy Charitable Society 3:00 pm.

Merit Evening by Oommen Chandy Charitable Society 3:00 pm. Karuvelil Public Library: Annual General Meeting. 5:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam K C Mammen Mappillai Hall : State Conference of NGO Union. Delegate meeting - 8:30 am, 11:00 am, Lecture - 9:30 am.

: State Conference of NGO Union. Delegate meeting - 8:30 am, 11:00 am, Lecture - 9:30 am. Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple premises Bank Employees Hall : Seminar by Civil Society Movement and Forum for Social Justice on 'New Education Policy and the Crisis Faced by Students'. JNU Professor A.K. Ramakrishnan - 11:00 am.

: Seminar by Civil Society Movement and Forum for Social Justice on 'New Education Policy and the Crisis Faced by Students'. JNU Professor A.K. Ramakrishnan - 11:00 am. Thirunakkara Urban Bank Hall: District Committee of Progressive Arts and Literature Organization presents "Dramatic Talk" - 3:00 pm.

District Committee of Progressive Arts and Literature Organization presents "Dramatic Talk" - 3:00 pm. K P S Menon Hall: Reception to Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Minister Mons Joseph, and Nattakam Suresh MLA by the public - 4:00 pm.

Reception to Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Minister Mons Joseph, and Nattakam Suresh MLA by the public - 4:00 pm. Vayaskara Galileo Science Centre: Environmental Quiz Competition for UP School students organized by Breakthrough Science Society Kottayam Chapter - 10:00 am.

Environmental Quiz Competition for UP School students organized by Breakthrough Science Society Kottayam Chapter - 10:00 am. Vakathanom Pension Bhavan: KSSPU Unit Convention, welcoming newcomers, and felicitation of CPO Preethish Prasad - 10:00 am.

KSSPU Unit Convention, welcoming newcomers, and felicitation of CPO Preethish Prasad - 10:00 am. Vakathanom Baselios English UP School : Vakathanom Unit meeting of Senior Citizens Welfare Association - 3:30 pm.

: Vakathanom Unit meeting of Senior Citizens Welfare Association - 3:30 pm. Iravinallur Paddy Development Auditorium : Charitable Club Aasaya Vedi debate session - 5:30 pm.

: Charitable Club Aasaya Vedi debate session - 5:30 pm. Njaliyakkuzhi Pension Bhavan: Vakathanom Unit Convention of Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union - 10:00 am.

Vakathanom Unit Convention of Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union - 10:00 am. Kumaranalloor Devi Temple: Idavamaasa Karthika. Prasadamoot - 12:30 pm, Deepakaazhcha at Nadappanthal - 6:00 pm, Thiruvathira - 6:15 pm, Bharatanatyam - 7:00 pm.

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Kochi

Kundannoor Le Meridian Hotel : Inauguration of ticket sales for this year's football match between Brazil Legends and India Legends - Minister V.E. Abdul Gafoor, HiBi Eden MP - 5:45 pm.

: Inauguration of ticket sales for this year's football match between Brazil Legends and India Legends - Minister V.E. Abdul Gafoor, HiBi Eden MP - 5:45 pm. Kalamassery Kerala Startup Mission and Digital Hub : Global Summit of TiE Kerala. Inauguration by Minister Roji M. John - 11:00 am.

: Global Summit of TiE Kerala. Inauguration by Minister Roji M. John - 11:00 am. Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre: Yonex Sunrise YMS All Kerala Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament - 8:00 am.

Yonex Sunrise YMS All Kerala Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament - 8:00 am. Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham : Public meeting of Sree Narayana Seva Yuvajanasangham - 10:30 am.

: Public meeting of Sree Narayana Seva Yuvajanasangham - 10:30 am. Ernakulam Mahakavi G Auditorium : Release of Ambili B Thripoonithura's poetry collection 'Ekathara' - 3:00 pm.

: Release of Ambili B Thripoonithura's poetry collection 'Ekathara' - 3:00 pm. Boat Jetty T.K. Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre : Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Educational Award 2026 - 3:00 pm.

: Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Educational Award 2026 - 3:00 pm. Pallimukku Theosophical Society : Theosophy Study - 4:00 pm.

: Theosophy Study - 4:00 pm. Ernakulam North Marai amman Kovil: Karthika Nakshatra Pooja and distribution of prasadam led by Tantri Puliyannoor Mana Prashanth Narayanan Namboodiripad - 7:00 pm.

Karthika Nakshatra Pooja and distribution of prasadam led by Tantri Puliyannoor Mana Prashanth Narayanan Namboodiripad - 7:00 pm. Centre Square Mall: Blood Donation Camp organized by CCS Rakthabandhu in connection with World Blood Donor Day, in association with Centre Square Mall and Lissie Hospital - 10:00 am.

Blood Donation Camp organized by CCS Rakthabandhu in connection with World Blood Donor Day, in association with Centre Square Mall and Lissie Hospital - 10:00 am. Kaloor Renewal Centre : Golden Jubilee of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Family Apostolate Unit. Inauguration by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil - 2:30 pm.

: Golden Jubilee of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Family Apostolate Unit. Inauguration by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil - 2:30 pm. Park Avenue Road St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral : Veda Praveen, distribution of Veda Study Certificates. Dr. Yacob Mar Irenaeus, Dr. S. Somanath - 3:00 pm.

: Veda Praveen, distribution of Veda Study Certificates. Dr. Yacob Mar Irenaeus, Dr. S. Somanath - 3:00 pm. Thamanam Vinoda Library : Football History - Lecture by A N Raveendradas - 6:00 pm.

: Football History - Lecture by A N Raveendradas - 6:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre : Dance performance by Kalakshetra Reshma - 6:30 pm.

: Dance performance by Kalakshetra Reshma - 6:30 pm. Mattancherry OED Gallery : Exhibition of paintings by V.P. Prabhakaran titled 'Harmony' - 11:00 am.

: Exhibition of paintings by V.P. Prabhakaran titled 'Harmony' - 11:00 am. Kochagadi M.J. Zachariah Seth Hall : Mehdi Hassan Memorial, Musical Evening 6:00 pm.

: Mehdi Hassan Memorial, Musical Evening 6:00 pm. Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Art Exhibition 'They Came, Across Seas and Oceans' - 11:00 am.

Kozhikode

Aazhchavattam Samooha Mandiram : Free Yoga training organized by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre 6:15 am.

: Free Yoga training organized by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre 6:15 am. Beypore HSS : Yoga Class organized by Malabar Yoga Research Centre 6:30 am.

: Yoga Class organized by Malabar Yoga Research Centre 6:30 am. Thangal's Road Wisdom Islahi Centre: Inauguration of Darul Hikma Madrasa admission festival 7:00 am.

East Avenue Hotel: Inauguration of Haritha Bhavanam project and distribution of Academic Excellence Awards led by Town Bank. Deputy Mayor S. Jayashree 9:30 am.

Inauguration of Haritha Bhavanam project and distribution of Academic Excellence Awards led by Town Bank. Deputy Mayor S. Jayashree 9:30 am. Govt. College of Nursing: Workshop organized by Continuing Nursing Education Cell 9:45 am.

Workshop organized by Continuing Nursing Education Cell 9:45 am. Gandhigriham : Education Loan Workshop organized by Education Loanees Welfare Organisation 10:00 am.

: Education Loan Workshop organized by Education Loanees Welfare Organisation 10:00 am. Kakkove Vedavyasa Institute Ground : Felicitation of students by Vedavyasa Institute of Technology 'Merit Day 2026'. Inauguration by NIT Director Prof. Prasad Krishna 10:00 am.

: Felicitation of students by Vedavyasa Institute of Technology 'Merit Day 2026'. Inauguration by NIT Director Prof. Prasad Krishna 10:00 am. Academy Art Gallery: Mural painting exhibition by Nipuna Sasidharan. 11:00 am.

Mural painting exhibition by Nipuna Sasidharan. 11:00 am. Jafferkhan Colony Samastha Centre : Kerala Muslim Jama'ath District Cabinet Assembly 'Restore'. 1:00 pm.

: Kerala Muslim Jama'ath District Cabinet Assembly 'Restore'. 1:00 pm. Kannadikkal Kunjikutti Smaraka Hall : Release of the book 'Arjun Ente Makan' by Sheela Kuruvachalil by M Mukundan 4:00 pm.

: Release of the book 'Arjun Ente Makan' by Sheela Kuruvachalil by M Mukundan 4:00 pm. Youth League State Committee Office: Release of a digital app prepared regarding the development of Koduvalli constituency. Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty 4:00 pm.

Release of a digital app prepared regarding the development of Koduvalli constituency. Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty 4:00 pm. Thalakkulathur Karannoor Service Bank Auditorium : Inauguration of Ner Vazhi Purakkattiri Anti-drug Awareness program by Vidya Balakrishnan MLA 4:00 pm.

: Inauguration of Ner Vazhi Purakkattiri Anti-drug Awareness program by Vidya Balakrishnan MLA 4:00 pm. Mother of Cathedral Church : Feast of St Anthony and feast offering. Auxiliary Bishop of Kannur Diocese Dr. Dennis Kuruppacherry 5:00 pm.

: Feast of St Anthony and feast offering. Auxiliary Bishop of Kannur Diocese Dr. Dennis Kuruppacherry 5:00 pm. Vedi Auditorium : Release of the book 'Bhoyappedenda; Athma Ningalodu Koodeyundu' by Lukose Lukose. Malayalam Manorama Editorial Director Jose Panachippuram, Chief Guest Joy Mathew 6:00 pm.

: Release of the book 'Bhoyappedenda; Athma Ningalodu Koodeyundu' by Lukose Lukose. Malayalam Manorama Editorial Director Jose Panachippuram, Chief Guest Joy Mathew 6:00 pm. Kammilithazham Friends Club : Annual celebration and felicitation of students 6:30 pm.

: Annual celebration and felicitation of students 6:30 pm. Kutichira Ziasco Hall: Release of the short story collection 'Yatheem Makalude Choru' by Sabhi Thekkepuram. M.K. Muneer 6:30 pm.