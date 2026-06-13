Key events in Kerala today: Voice acting seminar, environmental quiz, education loan workshop on June 13
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The article outlines a diverse range of events scheduled across various locations in Kerala on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
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Notable events include the release of books, public meetings on welfare associations, cultural performances, and educational workshops.
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Activities range from senior citizens' welfare meetings and medical camps to football history lectures and book launches, catering to a broad spectrum of interests and age groups.
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Cultural meeting in Thiruvananthapuram; meeting of senior citizen's welfare association in Kottayam; football History - lecture by A N Raveendradas in Kochi; M Mukundan releasing the book 'Arjun Ente Makan' by Sheela Kuruvachalil in Kozhikode and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, June 13, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium: Public meeting as part of the State Conference of the Transport Pensioners' Welfare Association. Minister C P John 10:00 am.
- Thycaud Police Training College Campus: Get-together for newcomers and felicitation of talented individuals by the Kerala Police Pensioners' Association 10:00 am.
- Thycaud PWD Rest House: Meeting of Hindu community organization representatives led by the Hindu Community Friendship Forum 10:00 am.
- Thycaud P N Panicker Hall: Weekly gathering of the P N Panicker Foundation, discussing war and peace in weekly thoughts 4:30 pm.
- Statue Padma Cafe Auditorium: Akshara Shloka Sadass 3:00 pm.
- Press Club TNG Hall: IJT Voice Acting Seminar 10:00 am.
- Press Club SS Ram Hall: Inauguration of Karunya George Ashan Memorial Logo 10:00 am.
- Pattam Mundassery Hall: Free Medical Camp 9:30 am.
- Pujappura Unni Nagar Residents Association: Annual celebration of Purra Elders Forum 4:00 pm.
- Kazhakootam Arjuna Auditorium: Concluding ceremony of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Arjuna Society of Classical Arts. Inauguration of cultural meeting by V Muraleedharan MLA 5:00 pm, Kathakali Agneyam 6:30 pm.
Kollam
- Anchal St. John's School Auditorium: Merit Evening by Oommen Chandy Charitable Society 3:00 pm.
- Karuvelil Public Library: Annual General Meeting. 5:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam K C Mammen Mappillai Hall: State Conference of NGO Union. Delegate meeting - 8:30 am, 11:00 am, Lecture - 9:30 am.
- Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple premises Bank Employees Hall: Seminar by Civil Society Movement and Forum for Social Justice on 'New Education Policy and the Crisis Faced by Students'. JNU Professor A.K. Ramakrishnan - 11:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Urban Bank Hall: District Committee of Progressive Arts and Literature Organization presents "Dramatic Talk" - 3:00 pm.
- K P S Menon Hall: Reception to Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Minister Mons Joseph, and Nattakam Suresh MLA by the public - 4:00 pm.
- Vayaskara Galileo Science Centre: Environmental Quiz Competition for UP School students organized by Breakthrough Science Society Kottayam Chapter - 10:00 am.
- Vakathanom Pension Bhavan: KSSPU Unit Convention, welcoming newcomers, and felicitation of CPO Preethish Prasad - 10:00 am.
- Vakathanom Baselios English UP School: Vakathanom Unit meeting of Senior Citizens Welfare Association - 3:30 pm.
- Iravinallur Paddy Development Auditorium: Charitable Club Aasaya Vedi debate session - 5:30 pm.
- Njaliyakkuzhi Pension Bhavan: Vakathanom Unit Convention of Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union - 10:00 am.
- Kumaranalloor Devi Temple: Idavamaasa Karthika. Prasadamoot - 12:30 pm, Deepakaazhcha at Nadappanthal - 6:00 pm, Thiruvathira - 6:15 pm, Bharatanatyam - 7:00 pm.
Kochi
- Kundannoor Le Meridian Hotel: Inauguration of ticket sales for this year's football match between Brazil Legends and India Legends - Minister V.E. Abdul Gafoor, HiBi Eden MP - 5:45 pm.
- Kalamassery Kerala Startup Mission and Digital Hub: Global Summit of TiE Kerala. Inauguration by Minister Roji M. John - 11:00 am.
- Kadavanthra Regional Sports Centre: Yonex Sunrise YMS All Kerala Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament - 8:00 am.
- Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Public meeting of Sree Narayana Seva Yuvajanasangham - 10:30 am.
- Ernakulam Mahakavi G Auditorium: Release of Ambili B Thripoonithura's poetry collection 'Ekathara' - 3:00 pm.
- Boat Jetty T.K. Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre: Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi Educational Award 2026 - 3:00 pm.
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Theosophy Study - 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam North Marai amman Kovil: Karthika Nakshatra Pooja and distribution of prasadam led by Tantri Puliyannoor Mana Prashanth Narayanan Namboodiripad - 7:00 pm.
- Centre Square Mall: Blood Donation Camp organized by CCS Rakthabandhu in connection with World Blood Donor Day, in association with Centre Square Mall and Lissie Hospital - 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Renewal Centre: Golden Jubilee of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Family Apostolate Unit. Inauguration by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil - 2:30 pm.
- Park Avenue Road St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral: Veda Praveen, distribution of Veda Study Certificates. Dr. Yacob Mar Irenaeus, Dr. S. Somanath - 3:00 pm.
- Thamanam Vinoda Library: Football History - Lecture by A N Raveendradas - 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Dance performance by Kalakshetra Reshma - 6:30 pm.
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by V.P. Prabhakaran titled 'Harmony' - 11:00 am.
- Kochagadi M.J. Zachariah Seth Hall: Mehdi Hassan Memorial, Musical Evening 6:00 pm.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Art Exhibition 'They Came, Across Seas and Oceans' - 11:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Aazhchavattam Samooha Mandiram: Free Yoga training organized by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre 6:15 am.
- Beypore HSS: Yoga Class organized by Malabar Yoga Research Centre 6:30 am.
- Thangal's Road Wisdom Islahi Centre: Inauguration of Darul Hikma Madrasa admission festival 7:00 am.
- East Avenue Hotel: Inauguration of Haritha Bhavanam project and distribution of Academic Excellence Awards led by Town Bank. Deputy Mayor S. Jayashree 9:30 am.
- Govt. College of Nursing: Workshop organized by Continuing Nursing Education Cell 9:45 am.
- Gandhigriham: Education Loan Workshop organized by Education Loanees Welfare Organisation 10:00 am.
- Kakkove Vedavyasa Institute Ground: Felicitation of students by Vedavyasa Institute of Technology 'Merit Day 2026'. Inauguration by NIT Director Prof. Prasad Krishna 10:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Mural painting exhibition by Nipuna Sasidharan. 11:00 am.
- Jafferkhan Colony Samastha Centre: Kerala Muslim Jama'ath District Cabinet Assembly 'Restore'. 1:00 pm.
- Kannadikkal Kunjikutti Smaraka Hall: Release of the book 'Arjun Ente Makan' by Sheela Kuruvachalil by M Mukundan 4:00 pm.
- Youth League State Committee Office: Release of a digital app prepared regarding the development of Koduvalli constituency. Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty 4:00 pm.
- Thalakkulathur Karannoor Service Bank Auditorium: Inauguration of Ner Vazhi Purakkattiri Anti-drug Awareness program by Vidya Balakrishnan MLA 4:00 pm.
- Mother of Cathedral Church: Feast of St Anthony and feast offering. Auxiliary Bishop of Kannur Diocese Dr. Dennis Kuruppacherry 5:00 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: Release of the book 'Bhoyappedenda; Athma Ningalodu Koodeyundu' by Lukose Lukose. Malayalam Manorama Editorial Director Jose Panachippuram, Chief Guest Joy Mathew 6:00 pm.
- Kammilithazham Friends Club: Annual celebration and felicitation of students 6:30 pm.
- Kutichira Ziasco Hall: Release of the short story collection 'Yatheem Makalude Choru' by Sabhi Thekkepuram. M.K. Muneer 6:30 pm.