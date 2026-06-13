While the Priyadarshini scheme promises free travel for women and transgender persons on KSRTC ordinary buses from June 15, certain charges will still apply in specific situations.

According to the Transport Department's guidelines, women travelling along with family members will be issued separate tickets from male passengers, and the applicable fare will be collected. Likewise, passengers carrying luggage beyond the permissible limit will have to pay the prescribed luggage charges through a separate luggage ticket.

Priyadarshini, a flagship welfare initiative under the UDF government's Indira Guarantee Programme, aims to improve mobility, expand access to employment opportunities and strengthen the economic and social empowerment of women. The scheme is open to all women and transgender persons, irrespective of age, nativity, income or social status. No registration or supporting documents are required; beneficiaries only need to obtain a Zero Fare or 'Priyadarshini' ticket from the conductor.

The facility will be available on all categories of KSRTC ordinary services without any distance restriction. However, it will not be extended to City Fast services, Fast Passenger services and other higher-class services, festival special services, weekend additional services, BTC services, chartered trips and similar services.

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To ensure easy identification, all eligible buses must prominently display the words 'Priyadarshini Scheme' on both sides and at the front of the vehicle. Conductors are required to issue a Zero Fare Ticket to every eligible passenger, recording the boarding and destination points. Allowing travel without issuing such a ticket will be treated as a revenue loss equivalent to an Uncollected Fare (UCF). Similarly, failure to issue tickets to eligible passengers or issuing them to ineligible persons will be considered a serious irregularity.

The government has directed KSRTC staff to ensure a safe, respectful and hassle-free travel experience for women passengers. Employees must assist passengers while boarding and alighting and inform them in advance that the benefit is not available on City Fast and other higher-class services. Existing guidelines relating to night-time bus operations will continue to remain in force.

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Ticket inspection squads have been instructed to closely monitor violations, including the collection of fares from eligible beneficiaries, non-issuance of Zero Fare Tickets, issuance of excess tickets, extension of the benefit to ineligible services and issuance of women's free-travel tickets to male passengers. Strict action has been ordered against those found violating the guidelines.

Ahead of the rollout, KSRTC drivers and conductors will undergo special training on the scheme's implementation, while inspection officers and other officials have been tasked with ensuring strict compliance and maintaining passenger-friendly services.