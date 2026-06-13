Thiruvananthapuram: The Cantonment police have arrested a man for allegedly making threatening phone calls against Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his family. The accused has been identified as Sony Thomas, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. According to the cops, Sony is undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

The incident occurred around 6.50 pm on Friday. Sony repeatedly called the official number of the Thiruvananthapuram City District Police Command Centre (DPCC), where a police officer answered, said the First Information Report (FIR). During the calls, he allegedly threatened to kill Satheesan and members of his family. When the officer asked why he was making such threats, Sony replied that he did not like the Chief Minister.

A few minutes later, he called again and repeated the threats. When the officer answered the call on the loudspeaker and questioned his remarks, the accused abused him and stated that he wanted to become famous by killing the CM and his family. The FIR further states that Sony made another call from the same number and asked, "Is this enough security for the Chief Minister?", which police have treated as a further threat.

Police said the accused has been booked under Sections 353(1)(b) (statements or rumours intended to cause fear or alarm among the public), 351(4) (criminal intimidation), and 296(b) (use of obscene language in a public context) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has also been charged under Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which addresses causing nuisance through repeated, unwanted, or anonymous communications, including phone calls and messages.

Further investigation is underway.