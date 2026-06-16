Kerala Khadi Board Employees' State Conference in Thiruvananthapuram; free ayurvedic medical camp and medicine distribution in Kollam; district council meeting of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and election of office bearers in Kottayam; public discussion 'Vidyuth Chintan Sayahnam' organised by KSEB Pensioners Sangh, in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club: Inauguration of Press Club Studio Voice Acting Course by Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan at 11:30 am.

Inauguration of Press Club Studio Voice Acting Course by Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan at 11:30 am. Mannam Memorial Hall : Kerala Khadi Board Employees' State Conference by Minister T Siddique at 10:00 am.

: Kerala Khadi Board Employees' State Conference by Minister T Siddique at 10:00 am. Menamkulam Nadan Agrofarm : Inauguration of Flower Cultivation Planting by Minister T. Siddique at 11:00 am.

: Inauguration of Flower Cultivation Planting by Minister T. Siddique at 11:00 am. Anayara Samithi : Five-day Executive Training Program for the Coconut Development Board (Kerra Project) at 9:30 am.

: Five-day Executive Training Program for the Coconut Development Board (Kerra Project) at 9:30 am. Sreevaraham Ayodhya Nagar Chembai Memorial Hall : Cultural Conference as part of the Five-day Vayalar Ramavarma Music Festival by Minister C.P. John at 5:30 pm.

: Cultural Conference as part of the Five-day Vayalar Ramavarma Music Festival by Minister C.P. John at 5:30 pm. Pulimoodu Bank Employees Union Hall : Sevak Union International Domestic Workers Day Celebration at 3:30 pm.

: Sevak Union International Domestic Workers Day Celebration at 3:30 pm. Margi Griham: Kathakali Literature Classes at 10:00 am.

Kollam

Puntalathazham YMVA Library Hall: Free Ayurvedic Medical Camp and Medicine Distribution jointly organised by Library Senior Citizens Forum, Department of Indian Systems of Medicine, and Vadekkevila Govt. Ayurveda Dispensary at 9:00 am.

Kottayam

K C Mammen Mappillai Hall: District Council Meeting of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and Election of Office Bearers at 2:00 pm.

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Kochi

Kaloor Gokulam Park Convention Centre: Inauguration of Inner Fashion Expo by Minister Roshi M. John, Inauguration of Security Project by MP Hibi Eden, and Inauguration of Stall by MLA T.J. Vinod at 10:00 am.

Inauguration of Inner Fashion Expo by Minister Roshi M. John, Inauguration of Security Project by MP Hibi Eden, and Inauguration of Stall by MLA T.J. Vinod at 10:00 am. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Folk Songs of the Week by Edappally Senior Citizens Forum members at 5:30 pm.

Folk Songs of the Week by Edappally Senior Citizens Forum members at 5:30 pm. Kalady Merchants Association Hall: Reception to Minister Roshi M. John and Presentation of Educational Awards organised by Kalady Merchants Association at 5:00 pm.

Reception to Minister Roshi M. John and Presentation of Educational Awards organised by Kalady Merchants Association at 5:00 pm. Neeleswaram Service Co-operative Bank Auditorium: Reception to Minister Roshi M John, Presentation of Educational Awards, and Felicitation of Talented Individuals organised by Malayattoor-Neeleswaram Panchayats at 3:30 pm.

Reception to Minister Roshi M John, Presentation of Educational Awards, and Felicitation of Talented Individuals organised by Malayattoor-Neeleswaram Panchayats at 3:30 pm. Thottumugham Crescent Public School: Inauguration of Reading Week by Writer Unni Ammayambalam at 11:00 am.

Inauguration of Reading Week by Writer Unni Ammayambalam at 11:00 am. Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: 'Avar Vanna, Karayum Kadalum Kadannu' - Art Exhibition at 11:00 am.

Kozhikode

Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan Dr K Madhavan Kutty Study and Research Centre : Public Discussion 'Vidyuth Chintan Sayahnam' organised by KSEB Pensioners Sangh, Inaugurated by Former KSEBL Director P Surendran at 4:00 pm.

: Public Discussion 'Vidyuth Chintan Sayahnam' organised by KSEB Pensioners Sangh, Inaugurated by Former KSEBL Director P Surendran at 4:00 pm. Francis Road Grand Auditorium: Felicitation of SSLC and Plus Two High Achievers by Chintha Arts Centre, Inaugurated by Mayor O Sadasivan at 4:00 pm.