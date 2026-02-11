Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku starts on the bench for his side's FIFA World Cup Group G opener against Egypt at the Seattle Stadium on Monday, following an injury-disrupted season with Napoli.

Lukaku, Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer, did not start a match for Napoli during the 2025-26 Serie A campaign and has been left among the substitutes for the clash.

Belgium will instead rely on experienced stars Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois, both of whom are named in the starting lineup as the Red Devils begin their fourth World Cup campaign.

Egypt, meanwhile, are chasing their first victory at a World Cup finals in their fourth appearance at the tournament.

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The Pharaohs are captained by Mohamed Salah, who marks his 34th birthday on the day of the match, while head coach Hossam Hassan has entrusted Mostafa Shobeir with goalkeeping duties.

Lineups:

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Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Timothy Castagne; Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana; Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathi, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Marwan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush