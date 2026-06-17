The Kerala Forest Department has launched an intensive 100-day action plan across multiple forest divisions to reduce human-wildlife conflict and enhance the safety of communities living near forest areas.

According to an official statement, the department has begun constructing 100 km of new solar fencing to prevent wild animals from straying into human settlements. In the Nemmara Forest Division in Palakkad, a 4-km stretch of solar fencing along the forest boundary in Alathur taluk is expected to be completed this week.

The department has also initiated repairs to nearly 2,000 km of existing fences. In the Mangalam Dam Forest Station limits under the Alathur Range, maintenance work on 17.9 km of solar fencing has already been completed.

To ensure regular upkeep of these barriers, a month-long Special Monsoon Drive has been launched with the participation of forest personnel, watchers, local residents, farmers, youth organisations and NGOs.

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Construction of new solar fencing has also begun in the Wayanad Forest Division.

The Forest Department said steps have been taken to speed up the disbursal of compensation to people affected by wildlife-related incidents.

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As part of the action plan, a "Vista Clearance" programme has been launched to clear undergrowth along 100 km of forest roads, improving visibility and safety for travellers.

The second phase of the "Sarpa" snake rescue project has also commenced. The Sarpa mobile application has been upgraded to make it more user-friendly, enabling people to quickly report snake sightings and access updated information on hospitals equipped to handle snakebite cases.

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During the initial phase of the renewed drive, forest officials rescued seven pythons, two cobras and three other snakes from populated areas near forest boundaries in the Thenmala, Palakkad, Konni, Punalur and Munnar divisions. The reptiles were later released back into their natural habitats.

The department also said it is preparing a revised proposal to be submitted to the Central government, seeking legal amendments to address issues arising from the growing presence of wild boars and bonnet macaques.