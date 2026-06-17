Kochi: Veena T, owner of the now-defunct IT firm Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd and daughter of Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL)-Exalogic financial transactions case being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Veena reached the ED's Kochi Zonal Office at around 10.15 am She was accompanied by her husband and Beypore MLA PA Mohammed Riyas, who travelled with her in the car up to the entrance of the agency's office complex in Kadavanthra.

The appearance comes after Veena skipped an earlier summons issued by the ED directing her to appear on June 12. She had informed the agency that she was facing health issues and sought additional time. Through her legal representatives, she had also requested permission to submit the required financial and corporate documents through her lawyers instead of appearing in person.

However, the ED rejected the request and issued a fresh summons directing her to appear before the investigators. The agency had earlier conducted searches linked to the case, seized digital records from her residence and recorded a preliminary statement from her.

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According to ED sources, investigators are questioning Veena based on material gathered during the probe, including the 57-volume prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and statements recorded recently from members of the family of CMRL MD SN Sasidharan Kartha.

A key focus of the interrogation is the alleged payment of ₹2.78 crore made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions. The SFIO had earlier alleged that the payments were made for IT and marketing consultancy services that were never actually rendered. Investigators are reportedly seeking documentary evidence and other records to establish whether Exalogic provided any services corresponding to the payments received.

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The ED is also examining a ₹50 lakh loan extended to Exalogic by Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited (EICPL), a company in which Jaya S Kartha, wife of Sasidharan Kartha, is a director. Jaya Kartha and her son, Saran S. Kartha, were questioned by the ED on Tuesday regarding the loan transaction and subsequent financial dealings involving Exalogic.

Investigators are probing whether funds received by Exalogic from CMRL were linked to the repayment or settlement of liabilities arising from the loan arrangement. The agency is also cross-checking Veena's statements with those given by members of the Kartha family, including CMRL Joint Managing Director Saran S Kartha, director Shiby S Kartha and Jaya Kartha.

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The ED is additionally examining financial records, ledger entries and documents seized during the investigation as part of its broader probe into alleged irregularities involving CMRL. The agency is investigating allegations that fabricated expenditure entries amounting to ₹182 crore were generated over a period of about 15 years.

The questioning is expected to continue for several hours. The ED has already attached assets and frozen 242 bank accounts worth ₹18.36 crore in connection with the case and is continuing its investigation into the alleged proceeds of crime.