Kozhikode: In an anti-narcotics operation, the DANSAF team and Nadakkavu Police on Thursday arrested two Odisha natives, identified as Nitin Digal and Shashank Singh, on charges of transporting ganja to Kozhikode for sale.

According to police, the accused brought the contraband from Odisha to Perumbavoor by train, then continued their journey by bus to Kozhikode. Acting on intelligence inputs, police intercepted the duo upon their arrival at the KSRTC bus stand and seized approximately 4.24 kilograms of ganja from their possession. The seizure is part of the ongoing, intensified crackdown on drug trafficking in the city, with law enforcement agencies maintaining strict surveillance on narcotics distribution networks.

In a separate operation conducted a day earlier under Operation Toofan, a joint team of Kozhikode City Police and the DANSAF team had arrested Mithilaj, 38, a resident of Korangad near Thamarassery, for allegedly transporting banned tobacco products. The accused was intercepted on Cherooty Road while travelling in a Toyota Etios car. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of two sacks containing around 2,000 packets of Hans, a banned chewing tobacco product, along with ₹52,780 in cash, believed to be proceeds from tobacco sales.

Police said the consignment was brought from Mysuru for distribution in Kozhikode. The operation was carried out on the basis of confidential information received by the City Police Commissioner. Authorities stated that DANSAF and Kozhikode City Police were continuing round-the-clock monitoring and enforcement activities as part of Operation Toofan to curb the trafficking of narcotics and banned substances in the city.