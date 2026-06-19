Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan on Friday unveiled a series of measures in the Kerala budget aimed at strengthening the welfare of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs), attracting diaspora investments and creating safer migration pathways for aspiring overseas workers.

Among the key announcements were a Global Pravasi Rehabilitation Scheme for returning emigrants and the formation of a Pravasi Investment Company to channel overseas Malayali investments into the state's development.

Global Pravasi Rehabilitation Scheme: A comprehensive and modernised scheme will be launched to support returning emigrants. The programme will focus on sustainable livelihood models, priority financial assistance and skill re-certification to help returnees reintegrate into Kerala's economy.

Pravasi Dividend Scheme: The existing Pravasi Dividend Scheme will be comprehensively restructured and expanded to provide more attractive, reliable and secure long-term returns for diaspora investments.

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Distress relief and legal aid: The budget proposes enhanced allocations for emergency distress relief, legal assistance for NRIs facing employment disputes abroad and streamlined procedures for the repatriation of mortal remains.

Pravasi Investment Company: A specialised investment vehicle will be formed to mobilise diaspora capital for major infrastructure projects in Kerala while ensuring safe returns for investors.

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Norka Business Facilitation Centre: The Norka Business Facilitation Centre will be upgraded into a single-window system offering end-to-end guidance, regulatory clearances and support for NRIs seeking to establish business ventures in Kerala.

Expansion of Pravasi Chitty: The KSFE Pravasi Chitty scheme will be expanded to reach newer diaspora markets, with the savings mobilised through the programme being linked to the funding of critical infrastructure projects in the state.

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International Skill Training Centres: In coordination with ASAP Kerala and NORKA, advanced skill training centres will be established to train young people in emerging technologies, foreign languages and specialised caregiving skills, aligning them with international job market requirements.

Global Placement Cell: A dedicated Global Placement Cell will be set up to create safe, legal and organised migration channels. The initiative aims to protect overseas job seekers from illegal recruitment agencies and exploitation while facilitating access to legitimate employment opportunities abroad.