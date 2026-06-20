Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 10 new cases of Shigella infection on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state this month to 120.

Of the new cases, three were reported from Kozhikode, two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Malappuram, and one from Palakkad.

The state has recorded five Shigella-related deaths in June so far. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 196 Shigella cases have been reported across Kerala.

Kozhikode and Wayanad have reported the highest number of cases this month. Outbreaks have currently been declared in four districts — Kozhikode (36 cases), Wayanad (18), Thrissur (11) and Alappuzha (3).

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Other districts that have reported Shigella infections during June include Malappuram (16 cases), Thiruvananthapuram (15), Kollam (8), Kannur (7), Idukki (3), Ernakulam (2) and Palakkad (1).

Health authorities have urged the public to maintain strict hygiene practices, ensure safe drinking water and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain or vomiting develop.

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Officials continue to monitor the situation closely and have intensified surveillance and preventive measures in affected districts.