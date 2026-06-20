Kasaragod: A 50-year-old woman died in a road accident after the scooter driven by her son crashed into the kerb of the footpath on NH 66 in Kumbla panchayat.

The deceased was identified as Athikka (50), wife of Moyilkunhi, a fisherman, of the Tsunami Colony in Kumbla.

Police said the accident happened on the service road of the highway at Pervad. Eyewitnesses said Athikka was thrown off the scooter in the impact, and landed on her head.

Residents rushed her to a private hospital in Kumbla, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her son escaped unhurt.

They were returning home after visiting Athikka’s daughter, Haseena, at Cherkala when the accident happened Sunday night, said police.

Athikka is survived by her husband, daughters, Haseena and Hannath, and her son.