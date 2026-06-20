Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KR 758 result today 20/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KM 142351 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KR 758 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Karunya Plus KR 758 Lottery Result (June 20, 2026)
1st Prize (₹1 crore): KM 142351
2nd Prize (₹25 lakh): KB 641151
3rd Prize (₹10 lakh): KE 941806
4th Prize (₹5,000): 0059, 0436, 0662, 0853, 1417, 2149, 3327, 5299, 5336, 5726, 6019, 6914, 7654, 7764, 7843, 7959, 8620, 8866, 8934
5th Prize (₹2,000): 0031, 1383, 3343, 4051, 8581, 8829
6th Prize (₹1,000): 0219, 0571, 1358, 2141, 2595, 3333, 3388, 3469, 3701, 3991, 4180, 4186, 5381, 5430, 5836, 5963, 6860, 6995, 7724, 7942, 8798, 8867, 8898, 9097, 9271
7th Prize (₹500): 0055, 0125, 0454, 0549, 0939, 1202, 1342, 1399, 1425, 1698, 1740, 1928, 1983, 1994, 2133, 2528, 2570, 2592, 2890, 2894, 2991, 3054, 3080, 3126, 3157, 3274, 3539, 3968, 3986, 4201, 4407, 4612, 5021, 5078, 5117, 5281, 5555, 5599, 5650, 5961, 6073, 6188, 6291, 6330, 6464, 6642, 6666, 6760, 6824, 7011, 7192, 7404, 7411, 7450, 7541, 7557, 7589, 7593, 7632, 7799, 7854, 7906, 7915, 8115, 8577, 8595, 8705, 9104, 9328, 9661, 9712, 9803, 9884, 9956, 9988, 9996
8th Prize (₹200): 0244, 0353, 0462, 0679, 0772, 0811, 0902, 0984, 1052, 1082, 1255, 1264, 1341, 1511, 1654, 1954, 2174, 2394, 2408, 2698, 2989, 3288, 3326, 3393, 3396, 3409, 3671, 3685, 3698, 3758, 3951, 3989, 4231, 4301, 4321, 4360, 4399, 4507, 4617, 4703, 4729, 4755, 4784, 4964, 5004, 5043, 5364, 5402, 5486, 5669, 5704, 5716, 5732, 5790, 5980, 6071, 6141, 6152, 6163, 6334, 6424, 6511, 6529, 6570, 6624, 6795, 6946, 7032, 7038, 7332, 7336, 7506, 7511, 7676, 7763, 7795, 7913, 8008, 8031, 8210, 8324, 8534, 8633, 8823, 8858, 8893, 8924, 9042, 9355, 9433, 9568, 9641
-
-
-
1 HOUR 16 MINUTES AGO
Kottayam man assaults KSEB staff over power cut during FIFA World Cup match, held
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.