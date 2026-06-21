Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday issued directives to sanction funds from the Police Welfare Bureau for the treatment of two police officers who underwent leg amputations following an accident during highway patrolling in Kasaragod's Kanhangad.

According to a statement issued by the State Police Media Centre, an initial instalment of ₹5 lakh each will be released. The Home Minister also assured that the officers would be assigned suitable postings upon their return to duty. He said police personnel injured in the line of duty would always receive the utmost care and support.

Police officers Sooraj (32) and Aloysius (39), from the Kanhangad police station, were injured on Thursday while conducting vehicle inspections on the national highway at Aingoth. They are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

The officers were initially rushed to a private hospital in Kanhangad before being shifted to a specialist hospital in Mangaluru. Due to the severity of their injuries, one officer underwent an amputation below the knee, while the other lost his foot.

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The Home Minister also sought updates on their health condition and assured them that they would receive the best medical care available.