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A 40-year-old man accused in a theft case in Thiruvananthapuram's Vilappilsala escaped from police custody on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Bijoy Jacob (40).

According to the Vilappilsala police, Bijoy escaped while he was being taken to collect evidence in connection with the case. "We had taken him to his residence to gather evidence. After completing the procedure, he escaped from police custody while being brought back," an officer told Onmanorama.

The police said the accused remains at large and that efforts are underway to trace him.

According to the FIR, Bijoy, his wife, and Thankaraj, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly stole an Audi Q3, an Activa scooter, a Yamaha motorcycle, and other household articles worth around ₹35 lakh from a house at Kattuvila on April 13.

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The FIR states that Bijoy had been staying in the house under an agreement with the complainant's sister. However, he allegedly continued to occupy the property even after the agreement had expired.

The theft came to light when the complainant arrived at the residence along with a court bailiff to enforce a court order directing the occupants to vacate the premises. 

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