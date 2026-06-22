The Kerala High Court has expunged the remarks in a writ petition which linked Ponnani MP Abdussamad Samadani to Malayalam writer Kamala Surayya (Madhavikutty), alleging that he was involved in her religious conversion.

High Court Chief Justice Soumen Justice allowed the prayer to expunge the remarks against Samadani based on a counter affidavit filed by Advocate Arun Krishna Dhan. Madhavikutty converted to Islam in 1999.

The writ petition was filed in connection with the release of Malayalam movie 'Aami' directed by Kamal in 2018. The film was based on the life of Kamala Surayya. The petition filed by K P Ramachandran sought a stay on the release of the film.

In the petition, it was alleged that Samadani developed intimacy towards Madhavikutty and eventually persuaded her with the promise of marriage, had sexual intercourse and converted her to Islam with the promise of marriage. The petitioner had alleged that it was the beginning of 'Love Jihad' in Kerala.

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The counter affidavit cited that the petitioner also mischievously insinuated a link between Samadani and 'Love Jihad'. Samadani countered that the allegations are scandalous and defamatory and that the courts have clearly held that the so-called 'Love Jihad' is only a creature of imagination; and even the highest police functionaries of the state, including the DGP, have publicly and categorically stated that there are no recorded cases of 'Love Jihad' in Kerala.