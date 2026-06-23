Vandiperiyar: While Forest Department officials continue a month-long operation involving surveillance cameras and trap cages in Aranakal amid persistent fears of a tiger roaming the area, fresh concerns have emerged from nearby Grampi, where suspected leopard paw prints have been discovered close to a residential settlement.

The latest scare arose in the Grampi Kokka area after what appeared to be leopard paw prints were found on the terrace of a house belonging to Rajadurai, a local resident.

According to residents, Rajadurai’s pet dog barked continuously during the early hours of the previous day, and loud noises were heard from the rooftop. However, due to reports of tiger movement in Aranakal, Grampi and Hillash areas, residents were too frightened to venture outside at night.

The following morning, the family inspected the terrace and discovered footprints suspected to belong to a leopard. Forest officials, after examining the site, reportedly indicated that the tracks were likely those of a leopard.

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Forest Department officials said it would be difficult to install cameras or undertake certain monitoring measures in the area because of the dense human habitation. Residents said they are now living in fear both day and night as wild animals continue to venture into populated areas.

Locals pointed out that overgrown vegetation in tea estates and plantation lands bordering residential areas has contributed to increased wildlife movement into human settlements.

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Meanwhile, anxiety remains high in Aranakal, where a tiger believed to have been roaming the area for the past month has yet to be captured. The Forest Department has deployed three trap cages and around 18 surveillance cameras, with personnel maintaining round-the-clock monitoring in an effort to capture the animal. Officials are also conducting regular patrols to ease public concerns.