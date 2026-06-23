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Idukki: A woman and her son sustained serious injuries after a fire broke out at their house in Karimpanam on Tuesday while they were replacing an LPG cylinder. The injured, Jolly Jose and her son Justin Jose, residents of Kottarathil House in Karimpanam, were first rushed to Idukki Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when the family was replacing an empty gas cylinder with a new one. Preliminary findings suggest that a faulty washer may have caused a gas leak that led to the fire. The roof of the house and several household items were damaged. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. Further investigation is underway.

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