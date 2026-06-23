The Kerala Government on Tuesday issued an order sanctioning ₹128.59 crore as financial assistance for the payment of Welfare Fund Board pensions for June 2026.

The move comes after the Information Kerala Mission informed the government that ₹128.59 crore was required for the disbursement of June 2026 pensions to 6,50,952 beneficiaries of various Welfare Fund Boards whose pensions are funded through government assistance.

After examining the proposal, the government sanctioned the amount and authorised Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd to transfer the funds to the respective Special Treasury Savings Bank (STSB) or bank accounts of the Welfare Fund Boards.

The order also laid down guidelines for the disbursement process. Welfare Fund Boards have been directed to submit separate proposals regarding the pension amount to their respective administrative departments. It further clarified that the sanctioned amount shall be used only for the distribution of one month's old-age or retirement pension. Disability pensions, family pensions, arrears and other benefits have been excluded from the scope of the allocation.

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The government also directed the authorities concerned to ensure that no beneficiary receives a Welfare Fund Board pension from more than one board.

Additionally, the government warned of action in cases where undistributed amounts from previous pension allocations had not been remitted within the stipulated time.

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The order also specified the timeline for pension distribution. According to the government, disbursement will commence on June 24 and must be completed by July 3. Any undistributed amount must be remitted to the designated account of the Kerala State Cooperative Bank on or before July 15.

The government further warned that any delay in adhering to the schedule would be viewed seriously.

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Chief Executive Officers of the Welfare Fund Boards have been entrusted with ensuring compliance with these instructions.