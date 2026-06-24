Kozhikode: One more person was confirmed to have contracted Shigella infection in Kozhikode district on Wednesday, according to health authorities. The case was the only new Shigella infection reported in Kerala on the day.

Health department data show that Shigella continues to pose a public health concern across the state. During June alone, Kerala recorded 166 confirmed cases of the bacterial infection and six related deaths. With the latest figures, the total number of Shigella cases reported in the state this year has risen to 242.

The highest number of infections during June was reported from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts. Authorities have officially declared outbreaks in four districts—Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Alappuzha.

Kozhikode remains the worst-affected district with 58 confirmed cases, followed by Wayanad with 22 cases, Thrissur with 12 cases, and Alappuzha with three cases. Additional cases have also been reported from Malappuram (24), Thiruvananthapuram (17), Kannur (11), Kollam (10), Idukki (3), Ernakulam (3), and Palakkad (3) during the month.

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The first Shigella-related death was reported in March from Kozhikode, where a three-year-old girl from Kuttikkattoor succumbed to the disease. A second fatality involving a four-year-old girl was also reported from the district.

The third death was that of a 59-year-old woman from Keezhattur in Malappuram, whose infection was confirmed only after her death. More recently, a seven-year-old boy from Malappuram died due to complications related to the infection. Another victim was a 74-year-old woman from Aliparamba near Perinthalmanna, who also succumbed to the disease.

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Health officials have urged the public to maintain strict hygiene practices, consume safe drinking water, and seek immediate medical attention in cases of persistent diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, or dehydration, as early diagnosis and treatment can significantly reduce the risk of severe complications.