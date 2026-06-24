Thrissur: Rapper Vedan has adopted a puppy from a street dog shelter run by the Adat Grama Panchayat in Thrissur, setting an example for responsible pet adoption.

The rapper took home the puppy from the Kaval Koottayma Dog Shelter near Puzhakkal Padam, a facility established by the panchayat to care for and rehabilitate stray dogs. Visitors who had gathered to meet Vedan named the puppy "Janu."

Speaking on the occasion, Vedan said stray dogs should not be viewed as a separate category or treated with prejudice. He revealed that he already has a pet dog named Buddhan at home and that Janu would now have a companion. “Buddhan now has a friend. Janu has come from the Puzhakkal Padam dog shelter to become a part of our family,” Vedan said.

The panchayat has established dog shelters at various locations as part of efforts to address stray dog concerns while ensuring the animals receive proper care and protection.

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According to former MLA and Adat grama panchayat president Anil Akkara, around 32 puppies from the shelters have already found new homes through adoption.

Panchayat authorities believe that hostility towards stray dogs often contributes to aggressive behaviour among the animals. Through the shelter initiative, officials hope more people will opt for adoption, helping provide loving homes for rescued puppies while promoting a humane and sustainable approach to managing stray dog populations.