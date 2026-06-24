Thrissur: The delay in disbursing financial assistance promised by Union Minister Suresh Gopi for last year's Pulikali festivities triggered a stormy scene at the Thrissur Corporation Council meeting on Wednesday, with Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors staging a unique protest by wearing tiger-face masks.

The protest highlighted growing discontent over the non-release of the promised funds nearly a year after the announcement. The issue led to sharp exchanges between ruling and opposition members during the council session.

Pulikali, one of Thrissur's most iconic cultural celebrations, is organised under the aegis of the Thrissur Corporation. Raising the issue in the council, Opposition Leader T R Hiran accused Union Minister Suresh Gopi of failing to fulfil his commitment to the Pulikali teams.

Hiran alleged that the participating teams had expected financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each and were now facing severe financial strain due to the delay. He claimed that despite being aware that the promised funds had not reached the beneficiaries, the Union Minister failed to intervene.

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Hiran further argued that the cultural groups should not be denied assistance on the basis of unspecified criteria and warned that the teams were being pushed into hardship.

BJP councillors, however, rejected the allegations. BJP councillor Raghunath C Menon said the delay was due to the failure to comply with the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Central Government. He maintained that it was the responsibility of the District Collector to properly communicate these guidelines to the Pulikali teams and alleged that lapses by the former Collector contributed to the current situation.

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The council meeting turned stormy as LDF councillors continued to demand the immediate release of funds due to the cultural groups. The opposition also called on the BJP to clearly explain the real reasons behind the prolonged delay in disbursing the promised assistance, despite several months having passed since the announcement.