Malappuram: A clash broke out between toll plaza employees and passengers at the Vettichira Toll Plaza on National Highway 66 following a dispute related to FASTag transactions early morning on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 2 am, and visuals of the altercation have since surfaced.

According to police, the confrontation began when a toll plaza employee, identified as Vithesh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly struck a passing car with a stick while it was crossing the toll plaza. Video footage shows the employee repeatedly hitting the moving vehicle with the stick.

The situation escalated when the passengers in the car protested against the employee's actions. During the ensuing argument, the toll plaza employee allegedly grabbed one of the passengers by the neck and physically assaulted him.

Local residents have raised widespread complaints against the toll plaza, alleging that the employees, the majority of whom are from North Indian states, frequently behave aggressively towards commuters. Residents said verbal abuse and physical intimidation of travellers have become common occurrences.

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Police officials also acknowledged complaints regarding the employees' behaviour. However, Kadampuzha Police said no formal complaint was received in connection with the incident. The police added that, based on the information available, they would hold discussions with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and toll plaza authorities to address the issue.