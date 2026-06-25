The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold scam will record the statements of the officials of the National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), Jamshedpur, who conducted the scientific analysis of samples collected from various artefacts in and around the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala temple, in connection with the investigation of crime.

The Crime Branch team, comprising Sasidharan S, Superintendent of Police and Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy, and Sajeev K K, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kerala Police Academy, will travel to Jamshedpur to collect the detailed statements of the officials who did the scientific analysis of the samples. Sources confirmed that the statement will be recorded this week.

The reports relating to the investigation concerning the gold-plated/gold-clad copper plates of the Sabarimala temple, forwarded to the NML, Jamshedpur, on March 3 in connection with the cases, were received on May 29. The SIT has informed the High Court (HC) that the report is highly comprehensive and, when read together with the one submitted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), provides a clear picture of the methodology adopted and sheds light on the manner in which the offence was perpetrated. A copy of the report submitted by the Director, NML, was placed before the HC.

The HC remarked that the NML report would go a long way in identifying the manner in which the pilferage of gold was carried out at Sannidhanam. As many as 408 witnesses have been examined and their statements recorded to date. Two 1 TB hard disks used in the computer systems of the office of the Executive Officer, Sabarimala, for maintaining records relating to the Sabarimala temple, and one 2 TB hard disk containing various data pertaining to the period 2018–19, have been seized and forwarded to the Kerala State Forensic Science Laboratory.

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The SIT recently dismantled the Prabhamandalam plates and the upper-side door frame plate of the Sabarimala temple, and collected samples with the assistance of experts. The samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis. The HC has directed the SIT head to file a comprehensive report on June 29.

It will detail the involvement of the accused persons in connection with the removal and transportation of the Dwarapalaka idols and plates in 2025, the role played by the officials and employees concerned, and the specific timeframe within which the final report is proposed to be laid before the jurisdictional court.