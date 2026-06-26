Kozhikode: A 16-year-old girl who was rescued by police from a secret hideout in Kannur, alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse multiple times during the period she was held captive.

It was on Wednesday that a team of Chevayur police rescued the girl from a secret hideout in Kolavallur, after she went missing from Kozhikode city limits last month. Acting on a confidential tip-off regarding drug abuse, police surrounded the building. However, a three-member group, which was behind the alleged abduction of the girl, managed to flee before police arrived at the location. The raid was part of Operation Toofan.

The Chevayur Police have registered a POCSO case against three persons suspected to be directly involved in the incident. A special investigation team has launched an extensive search to trace them and unravel the circumstances surrounding the girl's disappearance and confinement.

The girl told investigators that she had been subjected to sexual abuse multiple times during the period she was allegedly held captive.

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Following her rescue, the girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Kozhikode and shifted to a shelter home. The case was registered after the girl's parents reported her missing on May 15 from the Chevayur police station limits.

According to police, she was allegedly abducted by two men on May 15 from a road in front of her house. A special squad was subsequently formed to investigate the case. Investigators later received a breakthrough based on a phone call made to one of the girl's relatives. The probe indicated that the girl had been taken to Nedumbassery by the group.

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Police also found that the girl had at one point escaped from her captors and reached the KSRTC bus stand in Thrissur. Officers, assisted by the cyber police unit, rushed to the location but were unable to trace her thereafter. She was later taken to Tirur, from where she was shifted to the hideout in Kannur.

The investigation further revealed that one of the suspects had become acquainted with the girl through Instagram and had been in contact with her through late-night phone conversations. Police said the suspect later travelled to Kozhikode with the help of another friend and allegedly abducted the girl in a car.

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The search for the three absconding suspects is continuing.