Perumbilavu: Dukong, a rare Southeast Asian fruit, has found a new home in Kerala, with the exotic variety thriving in abundance at the backyard orchard of expatriate businessman Falcon Moidutty in Perumbilavu.

Native to Southeast Asia, dukong is widely cultivated in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. Belonging to the Lansium domesticum family, the exotic fruit has only recently made its entry into Kerala’s markets.

Unlike most conventional fruits, Dukong grows in clusters along the trunk and main branches of the tree. Wrapped in a thin brownish peel, the fruit reveals translucent, juicy segments inside, usually containing five or six fleshy arils.

Moidutty cultivates nearly 70 varieties of exotic fruits, including Dukong, in his orchard and keeps a close watch on the farming activities through surveillance cameras installed across the premises. Young farmer P A Satheesh Kumar of Kadavallur oversees the scientific care and maintenance of the farm.