Kerala lottery Karunya KR-759 result today 27/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KB 372230 | Check complete list
-
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-759 lottery draw, held on Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram.
-
-
The top prize is ₹1 crore, with other prizes including ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh, all subject to tax deductions.
-
-
Winners must claim prizes within 30 days of the draw by verifying their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette and submitting necessary documents, including identification.
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-759 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr - KB 372230
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KO 634959
Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KZ 498708
What you should read next
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0427, 0825, 0980, 1168, 1311, 2417, 3322, 4710, 5444, 5451, 6378, 6443, 6546, 6853, 7933, 8877, 9005, 9292, 9899
What you should read next
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
4265, 5460, 6995, 7125, 8105, 9471
What you should read next
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0352, 0539, 0862, 1065, 2001, 2690, 3006, 3263, 4248, 4278, 4341, 5038, 5056, 5874, 5880, 7040, 7844, 8006, 8169, 8187, 8212, 8234, 8756, 9180, 9798
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0059, 0159, 0282, 0534, 0838, 0920, 1078, 1143, 1179, 1184, 1231, 1551, 1586, 1644, 1650, 1791, 1812, 1890, 1918, 1972, 2131, 2448, 2800, 2927, 2961, 2963, 3010, 3338, 3353, 3360, 3387, 3483, 3530, 3805, 4001, 4006, 4481, 4628, 4841, 4911, 4914, 4986, 5032, 5113, 5184, 5411, 5510, 5600, 5677, 5745, 6000, 6276, 6308, 6343, 6356, 6381, 6772, 6969, 7068, 7391, 7445, 7951, 8000, 8108, 8323, 8467, 8511, 8977, 9127, 9251, 9316, 9654, 9737, 9812, 9977, 9983
What you should read next
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0058, 0078, 0185, 0224, 0356, 0367, 0400, 0431, 0513, 0585, 0596, 0605, 0715, 0758, 1162, 1466, 1510, 1558, 1597, 1639, 1673, 1741, 1917, 1982, 2041, 2206, 2276, 2434, 2567, 2744, 3465, 3485, 3556, 3620, 3944, 3986, 4243, 4344, 4489, 4650, 4779, 4809, 4901, 4970, 5163, 5233, 5394, 5480, 5488, 5535, 5559, 5596, 5680, 5741, 5773, 5790, 5826, 5873, 5984, 6221, 6439, 6582, 6824, 6971, 7143, 7221, 7316, 7327, 7632, 7695, 7749, 7810, 7875, 8081, 8083, 8245, 8305, 8446, 8469, 8534, 8558, 8566, 8570, 8600, 8817, 8842, 8850, 8893, 9236, 9374, 9508, 9954
What you should read next
Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0034, 0196, 0263, 0342, 0436, 0466, 0575, 0595, 0683, 0727, 0762, 0809, 0849, 0926, 0927, 1015, 1020, 1102, 1113, 1118, 1120, 1193, 1224, 1295, 1340, 1494, 1519, 1536, 1593, 1630, 1727, 1830, 1835, 1973, 2089, 2193, 2196, 2398, 2405, 2469, 2503, 2635, 2720, 2793, 2803, 2819, 2837, 2847, 2990, 3048, 3092, 3101, 3145, 3146, 3289, 3383, 3417, 3418, 3535, 3597, 3601, 3698, 3701, 3745, 3763, 3837, 3877, 3911, 3959, 3964, 4023, 4079, 4166, 4237, 4250, 4467, 4499, 4507, 4522, 4613, 4621, 4641, 4819, 4961, 5054, 5118, 5260, 5591, 5715, 5724, 5857, 5912, 5924, 6002, 6097, 6209, 6265, 6271, 6281, 6440, 6492, 6551, 6612, 6667, 6708, 6743, 6899, 6943, 6990, 7126, 7242, 7303, 7668, 7736, 7756, 7899, 7940, 8119, 8132, 8177, 8220, 8383, 8389, 8499, 8591, 8598, 8646, 8853, 8936, 8952, 9061, 9116, 9133, 9185, 9193, 9318, 9465, 9566, 9746, 9779, 9815, 9836, 9934, 9979
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-58 result 26.06.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.