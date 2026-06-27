Lending a national tint to a regional political hurdle, BJP (Thiruvananthapuram Central) District President Karamana Jayan has said that the rumoured union of the Congress and CPM in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation signals a shift in Kerala politics towards a direct contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

The response comes in the wake of the UDF parliamentary party’s decision to initiate a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led corporation.

UDF councillor K S Sabarinadhan said on Friday that the BJP-led council, which completed six months in power, is facing allegations of administrative failure and inefficiency. He said the council has not been able to resolve key civic issues such as waste management, stray dog menace, and drinking water problems. He also alleged that the corporation has failed to present any clear vision for developing Thiruvananthapuram as a modern city, adding that the Central government has remained silent on earlier development promises.

As part of the protest, the UDF will organise a demonstration in front of the municipal corporation office on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a rebuttal, Karamana Jayan said that for a no-confidence motion to be introduced, the support of at least 34 members is required, and alleged that Congress does not have the numbers but is still moving ahead with such a proposal.

He added that the BJP-led council has taken a strong stand against corruption and encroachments over the past six months, which has created discomfort among opposition parties. He claimed that allegations being raised by the opposition were politically motivated and part of an attempt to obstruct development work in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karamana Jayan further alleged irregularities during previous CPM-led administrations and said the BJP council has exposed several issues related to corruption and mismanagement. He also stated that the BJP will continue its governance in line with its development vision for the city.

The UDF is considering moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA ruling council in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, following developments related to the swearing-in of councillors. The issue arose after 19 BJP councillors retook their oaths on June 24, following a High Court ruling that their earlier oaths, taken in the name of various Hindu deities, were invalid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, LDF councillors have alleged that the oath-taking violated procedural rules. Tensions escalated on June 25 after LDF councillors blocked the Mayor’s chamber, leading to a confrontation between LDF and BJP councillors inside the corporation office. Several councillors, including Mayor V V Rajesh and Deputy Mayor Ashanath, were hospitalised following the incident.