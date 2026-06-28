The Fort Police have arrested Athul (32), the husband of 26-year-old Aarathy, a native of Chemmaruthi in Varkala, who died by suicide at her rented residence in Attukal. Following allegations of domestic abuse raised by Aarathy's family, Athul was questioned by the police and subsequently arrested. Police said more sections would be added to the case.

Aarathy was found hanging at her residence on Friday. Police recovered a suicide note that reportedly indicated marital discord.

Aarathy’s family alleged that she had been repeatedly subjected to domestic abuse by Athul since their marriage. They said she had sent her mother photographs showing bruises allegedly caused by the abuse, but they were initially unaware of the extent of the violence she had endured.

Officials said they are examining the circumstances leading to Aarathy's death and verifying the allegations raised by her family. Athul will be produced before the court after completing the necessary legal formalities, police added.