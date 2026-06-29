A government upper primary school in Thrissur district declared a holiday on Monday after concerns over stray dogs escalated following an attack on a student. The holiday was announced by the Choondal Government UP School Headmistress Sheeja C P, after a student was bitten by a stray dog while on the way to school on the previous day. The incident triggered safety concerns among parents, students and teachers.

According to the headmistress, a stray dog recently gave birth to a litter in a room of the mini auditorium located adjacent to the school campus. "In the current situation, students and teachers cannot come to school without fear. Considering their safety, we decided to declare a holiday today," Sheeja said.

Stray dog menace near Choondal Government UP School. Photo: Special Arrangement

Choondal Grama Panchayat President Siny Prasad said dog-catching squads had already captured other stray dogs in the area. However, the mother dog that recently gave birth had evaded capture. "We will ensure that the dog is caught today itself and that the school premises are made safe for students," the panchayat president said.

Local residents said several stray dogs could frequently be seen on the school compound wall and along the road leading to the campus. The persistent presence of these dogs has become a major safety concern for schoolchildren, prompting authorities to take immediate action.