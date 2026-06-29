Idukki: Residents of the Grampi region near Vandiperiyar have found only partial relief from months of fear over wild animal attacks, with the capture of a leopard doing little to ease concerns about a tiger that continues to roam the area.

The Forest Department trapped a leopard, believed to be around five years old, in a cage that had been installed to capture the tiger responsible for repeated incursions into human settlements. Officials suspect the leopard was behind several recent attacks on cattle and other domestic animals.

A few days ago, residents reported spotting a leopard in the Grampi Kokka area. The Forest Department later confirmed that paw prints found on the terrace of a house belonging to local resident Rajadurai were those of a leopard. Soon afterwards, the animal was caught in the cage originally set up for the tiger.

Despite the leopard's capture, anxiety remains high as the tiger is still at large. The big cat, which was earlier captured in Munnar, fitted with a radio collar and released into the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, is believed to be moving through the Grampi region.

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On Friday night, the tiger attacked a cow owned by Vandiperiyar panchayat member Mathiyazhakan. Residents who went in search of the injured animal reportedly came face-to-face with the tiger before it retreated into the forest.

In response to the recurring wildlife intrusions, the Forest Department has installed three cages and 18 surveillance cameras across the area to trap the tiger. Although officials say round-the-clock patrolling is underway, residents argue that the measures have failed to prevent wild animals from entering human settlements.

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Locals have also questioned the effectiveness of monitoring the radio-collared tiger, alleging that the Forest Department has been unable to accurately track its movements. Plantation workers and residents say fear will continue to grip the region until the tiger is captured.