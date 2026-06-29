MBBS student from Kottayam falls to death at medical college hostel in Thrissur, suicide suspected
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'A first-year MBBS student, identified as Sneha, has tragically died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of her hostel.',
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'The incident occurred at Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur on Monday morning, with college staff discovering her around 10 am.',
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'Despite being rushed for immediate medical treatment, she was declared dead at the hospital\'s emergency department approximately an hour later, and police are now investigating the cause.'
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Thrissur: A first-year MBBS student died, allegedly after jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel at the Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur on Monday morning.
The student was identified as Sneha, a native of Kottayam. The reason behind the incident is not yet known. She sustained critical injuries in the fall and was noticed by college staff around 10 am, following which she was rushed for medical treatment. She was shifted to the hospital's emergency department, where she was declared dead around 11 am.
The Thrissur East Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.