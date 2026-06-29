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Thrissur: A first-year MBBS student died, allegedly after jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel at the Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur on Monday morning.

The student was identified as Sneha, a native of Kottayam. The reason behind the incident is not yet known. She sustained critical injuries in the fall and was noticed by college staff around 10 am, following which she was rushed for medical treatment. She was shifted to the hospital's emergency department, where she was declared dead around 11 am.

The Thrissur East Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

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