Kozhikode: The body of a 25-year-old tourist guide, who was swept away while attempting to rescue visitors caught in a flash flood at Pathankayam waterfalls, was recovered on Monday, ending a three-day search operation.

The body of Shibili, a native of Kizhisseri in Kondotty, was found near the check dam of the CIAL Hydroelectric Project on Monday morning. It was retrieved by teams from the Fire and Rescue Services, including scuba divers, Civil Defence personnel and volunteers.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Pathankayam waterfalls on the Iruvazhanji River at Kodenchery. Shibili was accompanying a 12-member tourist group from Karnataka when a sudden flash flood struck the area.

As panic gripped the visitors, Shibili attempted to rescue those caught in the rising waters but was swept away by the swollen river. Three tourists from Bengaluru - Nikhitha (24), Pranil (22) and Kishore (22) - were rescued with minor injuries by local residents and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

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Rescue teams launched an intensive search for Shibili immediately after the incident. However, intermittent heavy rain and repeated flash floods in the river hindered operations over the past two days before the body was finally recovered on Monday.

The tragedy has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed by sudden surges in river water levels caused by heavy rainfall in the forested catchment areas upstream. Pathankayam has witnessed several fatal accidents in recent years and continues to be considered a high-risk destination during monsoon.

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Despite repeated tragedies, concerns persist over the lack of adequate safety measures and effective crowd management at the popular tourist destination.

Last month, a 17-year-old Class 12 student of Farook Higher Secondary School drowned at the same location, renewing calls for stricter safety protocols and better monitoring of tourist activity during the monsoon.