Idukki: A 21-year-old man was killed after a large tree branch snapped off and fell onto the scooter he was riding in Idukki on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Pranav (21), son of Pradeep, of Thadathil House, Chemmann, Elappara. His friend, Akash, son of Manoj of Parambavil House, Chemmann, who was riding pillion, escaped without injuries.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm near the Odichukuthi bend while the duo was travelling from Chemmann to Elappara. A large branch of a silk cotton tree suddenly broke off and crashed onto the road, striking their scooter.

Pranav sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Peermade Taluk Hospital, where he was declared dead.

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He is survived by his mother, Sasikala, and brother, Praveen. His funeral will be held at 3 pm on Wednesday at the Chemmann public crematorium.