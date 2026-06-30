Thiruvananthapuram: Even in death, 46-year-old Shajilal Prabhu gave hope to three patients after his family consented to donate his organs following his brain death.

Shajilal, a native of Kulachal in Tamil Nadu, was declared brain dead after suffering critical injuries in a workplace accident. With the consent of his family, his heart valve and two corneas were donated.

The heart valve was received by a patient undergoing treatment at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), while the two corneas were transplanted to patients at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Thiruvananthapuram.

Health Minister K Muralidharan expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and praised their decision to donate Shajilal's organs despite their personal loss. He describing it as a noble gesture that has given a new lease of life to others.

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Shajilal, a cable operator by profession, met with an accident at around 4 pm on June 25 while working at Mathikkode in the Thikkanamcode area of Tamil Nadu. He fell from a ladder while on duty.

He was initially admitted to Annai Hospital in Karungal and later shifted to Muthu Neuro Hospital in Nagercoil. As his condition remained critical, he was transferred to KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram at around 11 pm the same day.

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Doctors declared him brain dead at 8 pm on June 29. Following this, his family came forward to donate his organs.

The organ retrieval and allocation process was coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

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Shajilal is survived by his wife, A Amutha, and their two children, Asmika Lal and Ashwan Lal.