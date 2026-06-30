Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported eight more cases of Shigella infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections recorded in the state during June to 205, according to the Health Department.

The latest cases were reported from Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad with two cases each, and Thrissur and Malappuram with one case each. The state has reported six Shigella-related deaths during June.

So far this year, 281 people have been diagnosed with the bacterial infection in Kerala. Among the districts, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad recorded the highest number of cases during June.

The Health Department has declared outbreaks in Kozhikode (69 cases), Wayanad (26), Thrissur (14) and Alappuzha (5). Other districts that reported Shigella infections during June include Malappuram (33), Thiruvananthapuram (18), Kollam (15), Kannur (13), Palakkad (5), Ernakulam (4) and Idukki (3).