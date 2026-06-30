Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Thrissur: Five people were injured after a private bus lost control and crashed into a bus waiting shelter at Kayampoovam bus stop in Chelakkara on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the state highway as the bus was descending the Kayampoovam slope. According to preliminary information, the driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain, causing the bus to crash into the waiting shelter.

Three passengers travelling on the bus and two people waiting at the bus stop sustained injuries. They were initially taken to Chelakkara Taluk Hospital before being shifted to the Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Chelakkara police reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.