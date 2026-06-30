Kozhikode: The 43-year-old man undergoing treatment for Nipah virus infection at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital has tested negative for the virus.

The latest test conducted at the Medical College confirmed that the patient is now free of the infection. The Ramanattukara municipality resident had tested positive for the deadly Nipah virus on June 10.

Despite the negative test result, hospital authorities said his condition has not shown significant improvement. He continues to remain on ventilator support and is under close medical supervision.

Also Read All 15 symptomatic Nipah contacts test negative in Kozhikode

Following the confirmation of the Nipah case earlier this month, the district health department intensified surveillance and contact tracing, placing more than 100 people under observation.

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On Monday, four individuals in the high-risk contact category completed the mandatory 21-day quarantine period and were released. They include one family member of the patient and three healthcare workers. Additionally, 25 people in the low-risk category were discharged from observation.

With the latest releases, a total of 11 high-risk contacts and 59 people overall have completed observation and been discharged.

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At present, seven people remain in quarantine, including four classified as very high-risk and three as high-risk contacts. Another 27 individuals in the low-risk category continue to be under observation.

Health authorities also said that all 57 samples collected from people with Nipah-like symptoms since June 10 have tested negative, indicating no further spread of the infection so far.

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Meanwhile, the district control room has received 95 calls from the public seeking information and clarification about the outbreak. Health officials continue to monitor all identified contacts, while the District Mental Health Programme has provided psychological support to 125 people affected by the situation.