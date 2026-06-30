5 injured as KSRTC low-floor bus crashes into roadside shop in Thrissur
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Thrissur: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) low-floor bus crashed into a roadside shop at Akkikavu in Thrissur on Tuesday after the driver reportedly swerved to avoid an oncoming bus.
The bus, which was operating on the Kozhikode–Ernakulam route, veered off the road and rammed into the shop. Rescue operations are underway to extricate the driver, who remains trapped inside the mangled cabin.
According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the bus while attempting to give way to an oncoming vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and crash into the building.
The bus conductor and four passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital.
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