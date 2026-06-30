If anyone told Thodupuzha native Rosario Tom that there won't be time for politics in the UK, he could very well say, "I don't think so". Rosario, a former KSU and Youth Congress worker, has been elected President of the Leeds Trinity University Students' Union in the United Kingdom. He is the first Indian to hold the position and is among a handful of international students to lead the union.

He had associated himself with the Indian National Congress during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as a teenager before becoming actively involved in the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later the Indian Youth Congress after returning from Canada.

He enrolled for the BBA-LLB programme at Co-operative Law College, Thodupuzha, where he contested student elections, won representation for his batch and later served as Vice-President of the KSU and Youth Congress Assembly Committees in Thodupuzha.

Those years, he says, taught him one lesson that continues to shape his leadership. "A leader's role is not necessarily to be liked, but to be useful."

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After completing his undergraduate studies, Rosario moved to the United Kingdom, where he encountered a very different culture of student leadership.

Unlike Kerala's student politics, which is closely linked to mainstream political parties and ideology, British students' unions are largely independent organisations focused on improving students' everyday lives.

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Academic representation, wellbeing, employability, accommodation and university services dominate the agenda. It was this model that appealed to Rosario.

After joining Leeds Trinity University for a one-year MBA, he first served as Faculty Representative and later as School Representative, working under two Students' Union presidents.

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"I chose a one-year MBA to gain a global perspective and experience life outside my usual environment. I have always believed in stepping out of my comfort zone, which is why I studied in Canada after school, completed my undergraduate studies in India and pursued my master's in the UK," he said.

Those experiences convinced him that meaningful leadership did not always require ideological battles. Sometimes, he realised, leadership meant helping students navigate assignments, improving academic support and ensuring their concerns reached university management.

"As an international student, the main challenges included finding suitable accommodation, securing part-time employment due to work restrictions, adapting again to public transport after several years, and adjusting to differences in healthcare systems compared to Kerala," he said.

When Rosario contested for the presidency, his campaign deliberately stayed away from party politics.

Instead, he spoke directly to students, focusing on practical issues rather than political rhetoric. "Students responded positively, particularly to ideas around improving assignment guidance, enhancing academic resources and increasing job opportunities through career services," he said.

The campaign resonated. When the votes were counted, Rosario made history. Congratulations poured in from several quarters, including Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and other Congress leaders.

Rosario, however, is quick to admit that his journey has not been without mistakes.

One of his earliest leadership mistakes, he says, was trying to address too many issues at once. "It taught me that leadership is about prioritisation and sustainable outcomes."

As Students' Union President, his responsibilities now range from representing students before university authorities and external bodies to chairing governance committees and ensuring student voices influence university decision-making. He also represents the university in the National Union of Students (UK).

He completed his schooling at De Paul Public School, Thodupuzha, in 2015. He had moved to Canada to pursue a diploma at Seneca College, hoping to build a better future. Instead, he found many fellow students struggling silently with mental health issues, financial hardship and inadequate institutional support.

"I realised I wanted to become someone who could stand up for others and address their difficulties," Rosario recalled. "That was the moment I decided I wanted to be a voice for people in the future."