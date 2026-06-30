Thrissur: A mother's instinctive leap into a well to save her six-year-old daughter ended in a dramatic rescue after a neighbour and the Fire and Rescue Services came to their aid at Melur in Thrissur district on Tuesday.

The child, Anna Santhosh, accidentally fell into the well, prompting her mother, Saina Santhosh, of Puthussery House, Melur, to jump in after her without hesitation. Hearing Saina's cries for help, their neighbour, T K Joshi, climbed into the well to assist them. The trio managed to hold on to a rope inside the well until firefighters arrived.

A rescue team from the Chalakudy Fire and Rescue Station, led by Assistant Station Officer R K Ramesh and Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Sanal Jyothi, reached the spot and launched the rescue operation.

Fire and Rescue Officer Anil Mohan descended into the well and used a rescue net to bring all three safely to the surface. The operation was assisted by Fire and Rescue personnel Ratheesh P R, Adarsh S A, Arun K, Akhil R Nair, Arun V N, Sooraj Kumar and Vincy Davis. All three were rescued safely, and no serious injuries were reported.