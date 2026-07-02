When the UAE marked a historic milestone by launching the Etihad Rail, the country's first passenger train connecting Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, two men from Alappuzha made Kerala proud. Nishad, 30, is among the captains of the service. His journey from being a convenience store cashier to becoming the first Indian captain of the Etihad Rail passenger service is a story of perseverance and vision.

For the family in Kerala, the sense of pride is doubled by the fact that Nishad's elder brother, Rinshad, also works with Etihad Rail as a freight train loco pilot.

Born into a family where a government job was the norm, Nishad chose a different path after Class 12. While many around him pursued higher education and secure white-collar careers, he moved to Dubai at 19, convinced that practical experience would shape his future better than a conventional academic route.

"Nishad's father served in the Assam Rifles and later in the NSG before retiring. Many members of our family work in government services, including the Kerala Police and the Revenue Department. But that never pressured him into following the same path," recalled Nishad's cousin, Shibili, from their native Pulayanvazhi in Thiruvambady, Alappuzha. "His vision was completely different.

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"He believed formal education could wait, while practical knowledge and work experience deserved priority. That is why he left Kerala for Dubai, putting aside his graduation studies at such a young age. Both brothers shared the same vision. They wanted to start working early, gain experience and build their careers step by step. Their parents never forced them to pursue degrees or secure government jobs first," said Shibili, who now runs a business in Qatar.

The opening of the route also opens up a new travel corridor, taking passengers across some of the UAE’s most scenic landscapes. Photo: Special Arrangement

Unlike many who arrive in the UAE on visit visas hoping to find work, Nishad secured a job as a cashier at a Zoom store before leaving India. "He wasn't just another youngster travelling to the Gulf to earn money. He had a long-term vision. He believed the exposure and experience he would gain there would eventually open bigger opportunities. He kept earning promotions and steadily climbed the ladder," Shibili said.

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While working, Nishad completed his graduation through distance education, enrolled for an MBA course and earned professional certifications that helped him move into better roles. His career later took him to the Palm Monorail, Dubai Tram and Dubai Metro before he joined Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi as an Operations Team Leader. He eventually made the transition to Etihad Rail, where he now serves as a Train Drivers Line Manager. "His experience in metro and tram operations certainly helped during Etihad Rail's training. But more than anything, it was his hard work and persistence that brought him here," Shibili said.

Nishad is married to Thrissur native Hiba Gafoor, and the couple has a son, Khaleefa. He and Rinshad now live in Sharjah with their parents, Noushad and Sheeba, and Rinshad's family. "The brothers brought their parents to the UAE because they didn't want to leave them alone in Kerala," Shibili said.

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According to him, the brothers' communication skills, adaptability and work ethic have been central to their success. "They communicate well, adapt easily and are dedicated to whatever they do. They have always been hardworking and consistently earned recognition wherever they worked."

For Shibili, Nishad's story offers an important lesson for today's youth. "Many youngsters spend years collecting degrees. But employers in countries like the UAE increasingly value practical knowledge, adaptability and work experience. Nishad and Rinshad built their careers while continuing their studies. They never expected to reach the top overnight. They started with small jobs, gained experience and steadily progressed. That understanding of hardship and exposure has made all the difference."

The Etihad Rail passenger service, inaugurated on June 30, connects Fujairah and Abu Dhabi in just 1 hour and 45 minutes, marking the beginning of passenger operations on the UAE's national railway network and a new chapter in inter-emirate connectivity.