Over 20 people were hospitalised in a case of food poisoning after they consumed chicken dishes from a newly opened fast food shop at Kadakkavoor in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The panchayat authorities have shut down the shop. The shop, named Signature Dishes, located adjacent to a supermarket, offered a combo of shawarma and shawayi to attract customers. After consuming the food, many of them started experiencing discomfort and were hospitalised.

The incident, which occurred on Monday night, has led to intense public scrutiny. Officials from the panchayat arrived the very next day and sealed the shop. Upon closer investigation, it was revealed that the shop did not have a license from the panchayat to function. According to the Kadakkavoor Police Station, some of those admitted have been discharged.

“After consuming food from the shop, many of them started experiencing discomfort. They initially went to the Keezhathingal Health Centre. Upon learning the severity of the situation, the doctor recommended that all of them be shifted to a nearby private hospital immediately. Among those discharged yesterday, a woman named Deepa has been admitted again due to continuous vomiting. She is currently under observation. If it worsens, she might be shifted to the medical college,” said Rekha, ward member, Thekkumbhagom.