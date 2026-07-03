With the state witnessing a spell of rainy weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for 11 districts on Friday, forecasting heavy rainfall, particularly in northern Kerala.

The IMD has placed Kannur and Kasaragod districts under an orange alert for Friday, while Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad remain under a yellow alert.

On Saturday, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will continue under a yellow alert.

The number of districts under alert is expected to reduce on Sunday, with only Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod remaining under a yellow alert.

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However, on Monday, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will again be placed under a yellow alert.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the districts under yellow alert, with rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm expected.

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In view of the forecast, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an advisory urging the public to remain vigilant. Residents in areas prone to landslides, mudslides and flash floods have been asked to relocate to safer locations as directed by authorities. Those living along riverbanks and in downstream areas of dams have also been advised to anticipate possible flooding and move to safer places if instructed.

The KSDMA has also urged residents in disaster-prone areas to ensure that relief camps have been opened in their localities and to shift to them during daytime if necessary.

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With the possibility of strong winds, people living in structurally weak houses or homes with damaged roofs have been advised to exercise extra caution. Those who anticipate unsafe conditions should contact the authorities and relocate as a precaution. The KSDMA also warned of the risk of trees being uprooted and electricity poles or other structures collapsing due to strong winds.

The authority further advised the public against crossing rivers or entering water bodies for bathing, fishing or any other purpose during periods of heavy rainfall. It also warned people against gathering on bridges or overpasses above rivers and other water bodies for sightseeing or taking selfies.

The KSDMA also discouraged non-essential travel during periods of intense rainfall. Recreational visits to waterfalls, rivers, reservoirs and hilly areas should be completely avoided until the weather warnings are withdrawn.

It further urged motorists to exercise caution while travelling on roads adjacent to rivers and other water bodies, as water levels may rise rapidly. People have been advised not to drive through overflowing roads or roads running alongside swollen water bodies.

Finally, the KSDMA asked the public to secure trees, utility poles, hoardings, compound walls and other structures that may pose a hazard during strong winds. Any dangerous situations should be reported to the authorities immediately.