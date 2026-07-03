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Alappuzha: The district administration has ordered a 21-day closure of SNVLP School, Thumpoly, after several students were diagnosed with mumps.

The decision was taken following a report submitted by the District Medical Officer (DMO), who recommended closing the school for the disease's 21-day incubation period to prevent further transmission among students.

Based on the recommendation, the District Collector issued an order granting the school a retrospective holiday for 21 days from July 1. The order also directs the Deputy Director of Education to make necessary arrangements for conducting classes online during the closure period to ensure that students' learning is not disrupted.

In addition, the Health Department and the Local Self-Government Department have been instructed to jointly implement preventive measures to contain the spread of mumps in educational institutions across the district.

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