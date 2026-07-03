Ernakulam: A bag stolen at a railway station may have seemed like an ordinary theft. But for one family, it stole far more than their belongings; it took away the documents that proved their identity, leaving four children unable to secure formal admission to school.

Years ago, Haja Moyideen and his wife, Sharada, lost a bag containing all their important documents, including their children's birth certificates, Aadhaar cards, and other identity records, while travelling by train. Without these documents, their children could not be officially enrolled in school, turning a single incident into a years-long struggle.

Haja, 43, from Tamil Nadu, Sharada, 43, from Pune, and their four children Ameera (11), Salma (7), Aamir (6), and Anas (4) are all speech and hearing impaired. They came to Kerala hoping to educate their children, build a modest home, and create a better future. Instead, they found themselves fighting to restore the very identity their children needed to access education.

Before finding hope, the family spent days on the footpaths of Broadway in Ernakulam. During that difficult period, hotel owner Sreenath became one of their biggest supporters.

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"I have known them for almost 12 years. I first met them around 2017, when they had only their eldest daughter, Ameera. Whenever I could, I gave them food and helped them. They are good, hardworking people," he says.

A turning point came in July 2022 when Sharada was admitted to Kalamassery Medical College for a minor surgery. Unable to communicate with the speech- and hearing-impaired couple, the doctors sought help from Sister Abhaya of St. Clare's School for the Deaf in Manickamangalam, Kalady.

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"When I first met them, they told me it was the first time in their lives that they had ever seen or even spoken to a sister. That touched my heart," recalls Sister Abhaya. "After speaking to other patients, I realised they were a sincere family going through immense hardship. I knew I had to help."

The very next day, Haja brought Ameera, Salma, and Aamir to the school. The children had never attended school and could neither read nor write.

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"We placed them in classes according to their age while helping them build their basic language and mathematical skills. They learned quickly, and today they are among the brightest students in their respective classes," says Sister Abhaya.

In August 2022, the children began attending classes at St. Clare's. The school embraced them as its own, celebrating birthdays and ensuring they never felt left behind. Despite studying there for nearly three years, they still cannot be officially admitted because their identity documents are missing.

"They study sincerely every day. They deserve to be here, but without their birth certificates and Aadhaar cards, we cannot complete their admission," says Sister Abhaya. "These children have already proved themselves inside the classroom. Now they simply need the documents that will allow the system to recognise them. We are doing everything we can to help the family obtain the necessary legal documents so they can continue their education without barriers."

Today, the children are thriving academically, yet they remain invisible in official records.

"I want to study. I need an Aadhaar card to officially join school. Then I want to study well and become successful," says Ameera through sign language.

Haja and Sharada continue to work as daily wage labourers, dreaming not of wealth but of a small home and a future where their children can learn without obstacles.

For most people, a birth certificate or an Aadhaar card is just another document. For Ameera, Salma, Aamir, and Anas, formal education is key.

Until those documents are restored, four brilliant children will continue to excel in the classroom while remaining invisible on paper.